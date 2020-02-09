|
|
GERONO RONALD
Ronald Gerono, age 75, of Erie, passed away suddenly in his sleep at his residence, Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, July 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Grace (Coyle) Gerono. Ron was a 1962 graduate of St. George High School in Pittsburgh and earned a bachelor's degree from Gannon University in Erie. After college, Ron embraced Erie as his home and was the proud owner of Paris Cleaners for more than 50 years. He was passionate about tennis and boating and was a longtime member of the Erie Yacht Club. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter and animated storytelling, which attracted a wide circle of friends. He was a lifelong learner, and his curiosity and breadth of knowledge was incredible. Most importantly, he always put others before himself. Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine (Sulzycki) Gerono, of Erie; three children, Christopher Gerono, Jennifer "Jaya Giita" Gerono, and Jessica Gerono Mazzetti, husband Dante; four grandchildren, Kassidy Gerono and Téa, Juliet, and Jackson Mazzetti; and two sisters, Linda Potts, husband John, and Gail Gerono. A funeral service for Ron was held in Erie on February 5th. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Day School in Portland, Ore., or at www.newdayschool.org, where Ron's daughter serves on the board of directors. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020