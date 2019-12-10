Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
HANSELMAN RONALD

Age 71, of Ross Township, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 45 years of Marianne (Chalmers) Hanselman; father of Nicole (Michael) Haftl, Shannon (David) Burgoyne, and David (Jennifer) Hanselman; grandfather of six granchildren; brother of Linda (Robert) Antkiewicz, Kirk (Anne) Hanselman, Timothy (Debra) Hanselman, and the late Carol Hanselman. Family will welcome friends on Thursday, December 12 from 11 a.m. until the Blessing Service at noon at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
