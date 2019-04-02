Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD J. (ZBIERAJEWSKI) ANTHONY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD J. (ZBIERAJEWSKI) ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY RONALD J. (ZBIERAJEWSKI)

Age 72, of Penn Hills, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Albert); father of Tricia (Timothy) Biehl, Lori Anthony, and Michael Anthony; grandfather of Chelsea, Jacob, Aidan, and Bentley; brother of the late Anthony Zbierajewski and Florence Ussellman; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He retired after 40 years from Bombardier in West Mifflin and was a U.S. Navy veteran during Vietnam. Friends received Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd. (at Universal Rd.) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held, Wednesday 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now