ANTHONY RONALD J. (ZBIERAJEWSKI)
Age 72, of Penn Hills, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Albert); father of Tricia (Timothy) Biehl, Lori Anthony, and Michael Anthony; grandfather of Chelsea, Jacob, Aidan, and Bentley; brother of the late Anthony Zbierajewski and Florence Ussellman; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He retired after 40 years from Bombardier in West Mifflin and was a U.S. Navy veteran during Vietnam. Friends received Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd. (at Universal Rd.) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held, Wednesday 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019