|
|
BARTHOLOMEW RONALD J.
Age 76, of Shaler Twp. , on June 22, 2019. Husband of Mary Gwen Scott Bartholomew; father of Christine Radomski (Richard), Laura DiVecchio (Anthony) and Kim Bartholomew; son of the late Robert J. and Betty L. (Hartman) Bartholomew; brother of Sharon Rusiewcz (Paul), Kimberly Kristoff (Albert), William Bartholomew (Tammy) and the late Donald R. Bartholomew (surviving wife, Janice); grandfather of Ryan, Noah, Kaylin, Emily, Olivia and Abbie. Ron worked for the Shaler Area School District as Athletic Equipment Manager and Maintenance worker for over 20 years. Visitation, Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019