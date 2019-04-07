Home

Ronald J. Eckard, 79, of Gibsonia, on April 4, 2019; beloved husband for 58 years of Joann Cetrone Eckard; loving father of Angela Eckard, Adam (Sherie) Eckard, and Rebecca (Scott) Dirks; brother of Glynn (Sal) Eckard' proud grandfather of Aaron, Ryan, Alison, Mallary, and Seth. Also survived by his precious cats. A US Army Veteran, Ron was a longtime rural postal carrier and was a lover of all animals. His family meant everything to him as he was a devoted and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Services private. Arrangements by to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown.


schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
