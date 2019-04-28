EHLAND RONALD J.

Age 83, of Castle Shannon, passed away on April 25, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, on May 5, 1935. Beloved son to the late John and Helen (Zamborsky) Ehland; loving husband of 60 years to the late Marion (Faber) Ehland, who passed in January, 2019; caring father to Jeffrey (Ann) Ehland and Christine (Keith) Miller; proud grandfather to Matthew Miller and Bradley (Briona) Miller. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESKLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Saint Anne Parish, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Castle Shannon, PA 15234. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Sign the online register book at cieslaktatko.com.