Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anne Parish
400 Hoodridge Dr.
Castle Shannon, PA
View Map
EHLAND RONALD J.

Age 83, of Castle Shannon, passed away on April 25, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, on May 5, 1935. Beloved son to the late John and Helen (Zamborsky) Ehland; loving husband of 60 years to the late Marion (Faber) Ehland, who passed in January, 2019; caring father to Jeffrey (Ann) Ehland and Christine (Keith) Miller; proud grandfather to Matthew Miller and Bradley (Briona) Miller. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESKLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Saint Anne Parish, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Castle Shannon, PA 15234. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Sign the online register book at cieslaktatko.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
