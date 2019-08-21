|
ELLIOTT RONALD J.
Age 84, of Pittsburgh, PA., and Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family and dear friends. He was born on July 11, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the son of Victor and Irma Elliott. Ron had the unique experience of living and growing up at the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. An avid golfer and social animal, he was an active member of Shannopin Country Club in Ben Avon. Ron had a wide circle of friends who traveled to St. Bart's and Hilton Head, and gathered at Andora's and Lula's. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and went on to a nearly six-decade career as a mechanical engineer, starting with Sauer and advancing to Schneider, Inc. Pittsburgh Mechanical Systems, Bryan Mechanical, and SSM Industries. The Pittsburgh skyline is dotted with his accomplishments. His dear wife, Connie, died in 1999; they were married for 41 years. Carrying on their legacy are their six children, Tracy Elliott, (Edward Kilkelly) of Little Silver, N.J., and New York, N.Y.; Polly Ann Elliott, (Howard J. Arnoff) of Charleston, S.C.; Brian Elliott (Nancy Rice Elliott) of Jacksonville, Fla.; Andrew Elliott (Stacy Wehr Elliott) of Dallas and Big Sky, Mont.; Megan E. Dinopoulos (Bruce Dinopoulos) of Drum Point, Md.; and Bridget Elliott of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren, Dylan Elliott, Molly Kilkelly, Ryan Elliott (Jessica), Emma Kilkelly, Jordan Dinopoulos, Conor Keenan, Evan Dinopoulos, MacKenzie Dinopoulos, Phoebe Keenan, Luke "Buck" Elliott and Drake Elliott. A viewing will take place on Friday Aug. 23rd at DEVLIN'S FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Aug. 24th at St. Mary's Church on Glenfield Road in Sewickley, Pa., at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ron's name to Mid-Atlantic or Allegheny Chapman, a fundraiser that supports Ovarian Cancer Research at Allegheny Health Network.