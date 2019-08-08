|
|
FEES RONALD J.
Age 81, of Peters Township, formerly of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of 42 years of Arlene Fees; loving father of David (Anna) Fees; brother of June Dilts; grandfather of Katherine Fees and his grand dog, Teddy; brother-in-law of Eugene (Anna Lee) Yurko. After graduating from Duquesne University Ron began working in the travel industry where he started Pageant Travel and was known for his many ski trips out West. Ron was the President of his Fraternity Beta Pi Sigma, was an avid sports fan, enjoyed talking with people, working with Bethel Rotary Club and other charitable organizations. Later, taking pictures of golf tournaments, school teams, organizations and making awards became his passion and his primary business Photo Plaque Productions. He was recently awarded the Auggie Russo Memorial award, given to the person who highly impacted the local golf industry. Everyone Ron met was a good friend to him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211. Funeral service will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ruthfred Lutheran Church, 3401 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019