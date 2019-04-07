Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 82, beloved husband of Roberta Lehotsky (Santa), passed away on April 5, 2019, at Fair Oaks of Pittsburgh. Ron was born on September 19, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Stephen and Sabina (Swiechocki), and stepson of the late Michael Balog. Ron is survived by his spouse, Roberta, whom he was married to for 60 years; his three daughters, Susan (Michael) Pelekanos, Mary Ann (Paul) Patrick and Donna (Jim) Otto; his son, John (Debbie) Lehotsky; 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Michael Lehotsky; sister, Florence Villani; and two brothers, Norbert and Gilbert Lehotsky. Friends will be received at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint John Vianney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or the Passionist Monastery Church of St. Paul of the Cross, 148 Monastery Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
