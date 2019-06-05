Home

RONALD J. LORENZATO

RONALD J. LORENZATO Obituary
LORENZATO RONALD J.

Age 84, of Collier Twp., on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Hamilton) Lorenzato; loving father of Wendy (Scott Kraus) Lysakowski and Ron (Beth) Lorenzato; cherished grandfather of Noah Lorenzato; brother of Antoinette Kaskey, Margaret Vieceli, Eleanor Lesko, Ruth Ann (Robert) Sasser, Ernie (Bonnie) Lorenzato and the late Albert Lorenzato, Mary Abraham and Irene Wallace. A retired custodian for the Chartiers Valley School District and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Muzzy was a member of Beadling Sports Club Hall of Fame and a member of the 1953-54 National Amateur Soccer Champions. His family would like to thank the A.H.N. staff for their compassionate care. Friends received Thursday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at which time a service will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Society of Pittsburgh. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
