MEYER RONALD J.

Age 79, of Beechview, after a long illness, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Margie. Loving father of Mary Kay (Joel) Hunter, Cheryl (Michael) Scott, Splash (Christina) Meyer; cherished pap of Blair and Keir Hunter, Alison and Justin Scott and Alexa and Kelsey Meyer; brother of David (Mary Lou) Meyer, Elizabeth (Richard) Malinaric, Rosemary (late Juliano) Michaelangelo, William (Mary Ann) Meyer, Judy Black, Francis (Linda) Meyer, and the late John (Dolly) Meyer, Barbara (Gerald) O'Donnell, Robert (surviving, Mary Margaret) Meyer, Walter (surviving, Mary Anne) and Gerald (Mary) Meyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron was an active member of the community and St. Catherine of Siena Church where he served as president for St. Vincent DePaul Society and also served as an usher. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Friday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Inurnment Private. Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1810 Belasco Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com