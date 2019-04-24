|
MISENCIK RONALD J.
Age 82, of Tionesta, formerly North Hills, on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years of Eleanora Herp Misencik; loving father of Ronald (Wilma) Misencik, Jr., Edward (Sue) Misencik, James (Gwen) Misencik, and Mary (Mark) Kozminski; brother of Daniel (Sharon) Misencik; proud grandfather of Ron, Jill, Jake, Ed, Brandy, Jesse, John, Justin, James, Nick, Alan, Brad and Jamie; also survived by 20 great-granchildren. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday and Wednesday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Ronald was a longtime contractor and owner of Misencik, Inc. He loved hunting and fishing and being with his family. Please offer condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019