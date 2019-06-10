PONIST RONALD J.

Age 74, of Bethel Park, was welcomed into his heavenly home on June 7, 2019. Ron was born in Braddock, PA on September 15, 1944, and grew up in Duquesne, PA. He was the son of the late John and Margaret Ponist. Ron was the beloved husband of Marianne, his soulmate and best friend (whom he met in first grade!) and the devoted, loving, and proud father of David (Megan). He is survived by his brother, Jack (Arlene); his sister, Barbara (Alan); nephews, Sean (Brooke), Daniel (Michelle), Steven, and Matthew; and many cousins. Ron graduated from the University of Dayton with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a supervisor in the engineering department at Duquesne Light Company. After retiring from DLC, he worked as a consulting engineer for GAI Consultants. He was a member of the Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania (ESWP), plus a life-long member of IEEE. Ron's Catholic faith was very important to him, both in his church, as well as in the community. He was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church as a Sunday lector, Eucharistic adorer, and Adoration division leader. He was awarded the St. George Emblem by the National Catholic Committee on Scouting for his dedication in helping Catholic Boy Scouts earn their Religious Awards. Ron enjoyed "seeing the world" with Marianne and David. Whether cruising, touring, or hiking, he lived his life to the fullest. They traveled to many states, countries, and continents. Friends would ask, "Where's your next trip?" He especially enjoyed the trips to Paris, Switzerland, the South Pacific, Australia (including climbing the Sydney Harbor Bridge!), and to the Ponist ancestral home (from 1834!) in Slovakia. He also enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was an amazing, one-of-a-kind guy…full of faith, humility, kindness, integrity, generosity, and a great sense of humor. He loved his family unconditionally. There will be no visitation. A Welcoming Hour will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Bethel Park, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in McMurray. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Gift can be made in Ron's name to The Lymphoma Research Foundation via lymphoma.org or 212-349-2910. Arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860) Bethel Park. www.slaterfuneral.com.