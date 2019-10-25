|
RIEBEL, SR. RONALD J.
On Thursday, October 24, 2019, age 82, of Millvale. Beloved husband of the late Lucille "Kalaway" Riebel; father of Ronald J. (Jill) Riebel, Jr., Deborah (Patrick) O'Neil, Sandra (James) Dorn and Donna (John) Dorn; Pap of Tyler Riebel, Shannon (Jason) Ballinger, Kelly (James) Wilson, Brian, Ashley, Kristen, Brittany, and Katlyn Dorn; five great-grandchildren; brother of Margaret (late, Doug) Hilf, Patricia Riebel, and the late Henry (Martha) Riebel, and James (Betty) Riebel. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Blessing Service Monday, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019