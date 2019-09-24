Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD VOGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD J. VOGEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD J. VOGEL Obituary
VOGEL RONALD J.

Ronald J. Vogel, age 74, of Millvale, on Saturday, September 21, 2019.  Beloved husband for 25 years of the late Audrey J. (Kegg) Vogel; step-father of John Gregory, Lisa Renee, and Gina Marie; brother of Diane Muchkivch; grandfather of Brian (Dana) Wedlock, Cory Smoyer, Steven Maletick and Emily Maletick; great-grandfather of Devin, Aislynn, Noah and Nolan. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, September 25th 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Interment Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to , 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now