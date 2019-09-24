|
VOGEL RONALD J.
Ronald J. Vogel, age 74, of Millvale, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 25 years of the late Audrey J. (Kegg) Vogel; step-father of John Gregory, Lisa Renee, and Gina Marie; brother of Diane Muchkivch; grandfather of Brian (Dana) Wedlock, Cory Smoyer, Steven Maletick and Emily Maletick; great-grandfather of Devin, Aislynn, Noah and Nolan. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, September 25th 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Interment Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to , 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019