Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD WOJCIECHOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD J. WOJCIECHOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD J. WOJCIECHOWSKI Obituary
WOJCIECHOWSKI RONALD J.

Age 76, of Jefferson Hills (formerly of Millvale), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Husband of his late wife, Rose Wojciechowski; father of Lisa Wojciechowski; stepfather of Christopher (Tammy) Betts; Pap of Brian Caslin, Samantha Manning, Christopher, Steve, Brandon and Bradley Betts; brother of Donald (Pat), Joseph (Carol), Mitzi (George); son of his late parents, Joseph and Rose Wojciechowski. Services are Private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now