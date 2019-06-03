|
WOJCIECHOWSKI RONALD J.
Age 76, of Jefferson Hills (formerly of Millvale), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Husband of his late wife, Rose Wojciechowski; father of Lisa Wojciechowski; stepfather of Christopher (Tammy) Betts; Pap of Brian Caslin, Samantha Manning, Christopher, Steve, Brandon and Bradley Betts; brother of Donald (Pat), Joseph (Carol), Mitzi (George); son of his late parents, Joseph and Rose Wojciechowski. Services are Private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019