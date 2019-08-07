|
CASKEY RONALD JAMES
Passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019. Son of the late James and Marie Caskey; beloved husband of the late Frances Rose (Sulzer) Caskey; loving partner of Sara Zuniga; father of Mark (Marti) Caskey, Stephen (Duk and Sow) Caskey, Daniel (Trish) Caskey, Catie Caskey Cummings, Carie Caskey, Linda (Paul) Kostyak and the late Susan Caskey; loving grandfather of Maya and Melissa Caskey, Tala, Fluke and Fern Caskey, Johnny, Caila, Emma and Abbie Cummings, Luke and Alison Caskey and Sam and Hannah Kostyak; great-grandfather to Evie and Calvin Motto. Ron was born and raised in Donora and Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. He graduated from Central Catholic and attended Duquesne University and then served in the US Navy during Korea. After serving his country, he returned and fell in love with his future wife, Fran. Ron was a Sales Executive for Eutectic Welding Alloys and Pitt Chemical, and moved to Charlotte and Winston Salem, NC in 1960, where they raised six loving children. In 1973, Ron was promoted to VP of Sales for Eutectic, and moved the family to Pittsburgh's Upper St. Clair Twp., and enrolled the kids into St. Louise de Marillac School, where he spent years coaching, volunteering and playing in the Men's Golf League. Ron was a huge Pittsburgh Sports Fan, still following his losing Pirates until he passed! Ron was the most peaceful, loving and understanding person that we know. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment and military honors Monday, August 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to http://www.lupuspa.org.
