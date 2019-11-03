|
WILLIAMS RONALD JAMES
It is with great sorrow that we must post of the death of Ronald James Williams ("RJ" or "Ron") on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. Williams; brother, Robert "Bucky" Williams; son, Jeffery J. Williams (Debra); daughter, Janis Williams McKinney (Shea); daughter, Lynn Williams (Bryan); preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Robert Williams; his infant son, Ronald Jay, and his son, Lawrence "Larry" Williams (Cathy). Also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan, Ronnilyn, Lauren, John, Calvin, Calista and four great-grandchildren. In addition to many business endeavors, RJ has been retired from CSX, formerly the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad, for 25 years. RJ enjoyed his family, his classic cars, and his faithful dog, Smokey. Ron loved a silly joke and an ice cold Budweiser, and his kindness and generosity will be missed. Family will receive friends 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where a service will be held 11 a.m. MONDAY. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019