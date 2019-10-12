|
|
BENTZ RONALD JOSEPH
Passed peacefully at home in Forest Hills, surrounded by family, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at age 88. He was born in Oakland to Joseph and Hannah (Faley) Bentz. During his childhood in Oakland he attended St. Regis Elementary School and was an active participant in local sports including football and baseball. He graduated fifth in his class from Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, and went on to earn a Bachelors of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh where he also played varsity baseball. Ronald worked as a research engineering manager for United States Steel Corporation Research Center in Monroeville where he retired at the age of 60 and continued consulting in the steel industry for another 10 years. He was an active member of St. Maurice Catholic Church for 55 years, serving as a member and president of the parish council, lector, eucharistic minister, finance council, school board, and director of the church festival for 40 years. He received the Distinguished Parishioner Award from St. Maurice as well as the Manifesting the Kingdom award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh for outstanding service to his parish. Ronald served as a councilman as well as president of Forest Hills Borough Council, and served as an active member of the Forest Hills Civic Association which included his involvement in the Community Day Fourth of July celebration. He was a member of the recreation board and president and member of the pool committee. Ron loved Pittsburgh sports, particularly Steelers and Pitt football and basketball. He was a season ticket holder in all three sports for over 50 years. His greatest joy was attending all of his grandchildren's activities and spending time with them. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (Doyle) Bentz; his children, Robert Bentz of Bellvue, Mary Lynn Foster (Jack) of Brookline, Barbara Staniscia (Jamie) of Murrysville, Susan Ferguson (Mark) of Hampton Twp., and Judy Bulazo (Steve) of Upper St. Clair; his grandchildren, Hallie Foster, Patrick Foster, Joshua Staniscia, Sean Ferguson, Tara Ferguson, Faley Bulazo, Marina Bulazo; his sister, Joanne (Bentz) Dapper, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Bentz. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, Office of Advancement, 212 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, https://www.ccpgh.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019