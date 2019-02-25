Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RONALD GLASER
RONALD JOSEPH GLASER

GLASER RONALD JOSEPH

Age 65, Avalon, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Ronald is the husband of Darlene "Dolly" Glaser. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202 (412-766-5600). Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 11 a.m., at Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 EVERYONE TO MEET AT THE CHAPEL ON THURSDAY. Please read completed obituary and to send condolences at pinkertonfuneralhome.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
