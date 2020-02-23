|
ILGENFRITZ RONALD JOSEPH
Mr. Ronald Joseph Ilgenfritz, 87, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 26, 2020. Ron was born on January 23, 1933 and attended St. Mary's Grade School and Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1951. During his years at Central, Ron worked at McGraw Wool where he oiled the machinery. He served in the United States Army, in Germany from 1952-1954. Ron loved playing baseball, and played third base for The Lawrenceville Tigers at Leslie Park. Ron worked for Equitable Gas in Aspinwall as a meter repairman, and retired in 1992. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolly, in 1991. Ron will be fondly remembered for his thoughtful and kind spirit, and greatly missed, with much love by his children, Ron, Gary, and Mary Beth; and his grandchildren, Jared, Gary, and Jacqueline. A memorial will be held by family at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020