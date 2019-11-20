|
|
JOZWIAK RONALD
Age 58, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Emilie (Miller) Jozwiak; dear father of Harley Jozwiak and Erin (Andrew) Gronsky; loving grandfather of Adam, Mason and Mackenzie; brother of Robert (Donna), Richard and Mary Anne Jozwiak; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral prayer Friday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to St. Paul's Retreat House, 148 Monastery Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15203 www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019