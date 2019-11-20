Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD JOZWIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD JOZWIAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD JOZWIAK Obituary
JOZWIAK RONALD

Age 58, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Emilie (Miller) Jozwiak; dear father of Harley Jozwiak and Erin (Andrew) Gronsky; loving grandfather of Adam, Mason and Mackenzie; brother of Robert (Donna), Richard and Mary Anne Jozwiak; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral prayer Friday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to St. Paul's Retreat House, 148 Monastery Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15203 www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -