More Obituaries for RONALD BURROUGHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD K. BURROUGHS

RONALD K. BURROUGHS Obituary
BURROUGHS RONALD K.

Age 78, passed Thursday, July 18, 2019, of the North Side. Son of Kenneth and Nellie Burroughs; beloved husband of Beverly Burroughs (Steiger); loving father of Valary (Lee) Whitt and Rhonda Burroughs; grandfather of Christopher and Daniel; brother of Carol, Peggy, Janet, Judy, James "Chuck," Valerie,  and the late Gerald and Gary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald retired from CMU as a painter. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 321-0495.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
