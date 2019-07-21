|
BURROUGHS RONALD K.
Age 78, passed Thursday, July 18, 2019, of the North Side. Son of Kenneth and Nellie Burroughs; beloved husband of Beverly Burroughs (Steiger); loving father of Valary (Lee) Whitt and Rhonda Burroughs; grandfather of Christopher and Daniel; brother of Carol, Peggy, Janet, Judy, James "Chuck," Valerie, and the late Gerald and Gary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald retired from CMU as a painter. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 321-0495.
