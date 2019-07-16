|
|
BOYLE RONALD L.
Age 59, of Brookline, on July 14, 2019. Cherished son of JoAnn Simmons; loving father of Shawn (Dana), Amanda Rivetti (Nicholas) and Max (Melissa); dear brother of John Boyle (Erin) and Patrick Loushil; adoring grandfather of Kiera, Rylan and Logan Boyle and Taurean "Amir" Turner; treasured friend of many. Ron proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and our community coaching youth baseball. Celebration of his LIFE, Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 16, 2019