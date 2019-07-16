Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD L. BOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD L. BOYLE Obituary
BOYLE RONALD L.

Age 59, of Brookline, on July 14, 2019. Cherished son of JoAnn Simmons; loving father of Shawn (Dana), Amanda Rivetti (Nicholas) and Max (Melissa); dear brother of John Boyle (Erin) and Patrick Loushil; adoring grandfather of Kiera, Rylan and Logan Boyle and Taurean "Amir" Turner; treasured friend of many. Ron proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and our community coaching youth baseball. Celebration of his LIFE, Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now