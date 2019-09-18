Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton Presbyterian Church
RONALD L. CEJROWSKI

RONALD L. CEJROWSKI Obituary
CEJROWSKI RONALD L.

Age 70, of Brookline, formerly of Beechview, on September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie (McMillen) Cejrowski; loving father of Leslie, Michael, Christopher and Kellie and cherished grandfather of 11. He is preceded in death by his parents Al and Dorothy Cejrowski and brothers Al and Larry Cejrowski. Arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m., at Hamilton Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
