D'AMICO RONALD L.
Died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born April 26, 1938 in Worcester, Massachusetts and was a longtime resident of Monroeville. Ron was predeceased by his father, Italo "Don" D'Amico; his mother, Gilda D'Amico; and the mother of his children, Virginia D'Amico Gebhardt. Ron is survived by three children, Jeff D'Amico (Michelle) of Union, KY, Lisa D'Amico (Craig Truman) of Monroeville, and Timothy D'Amico of Pompano Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Brandon McCullough (Shannon) and Kara Seward (Randy); three great-grandchildren, Carter, Madison, and Sammy; and a brother, Richard D'Amico (Caren) of Monroeville. Ron was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, where he excelled in football and baseball as well as graduating with honors. He then became a pitcher for the baseball team at the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in engineering. Ron worked as an engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers, until his retirement. In 2017, he was presented with the Distinguished Civilian Employee Award, the highest honor given to a civilian. Ron was diagnosed with MS at the age of 28. He battled MS for over 50 years, never giving in to the disease. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019