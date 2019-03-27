Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD L. LOVE Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD L. LOVE Jr. Obituary
LOVE RONALD L. JR.

Age 49, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Son of Patricia (Terry) Painter and Ronald L. (Vivian) Love Sr.; boyfriend of Charlotte Poliquin (daughter Crystal Poliquin); former husband of Kathy Love; father of Rachael (Alex Baughman) Love and Ryan; grandfather of Mieko Pepper and Xander Baughman; brother of Michelle (Chip) Breskovic and Cari (Kenny) Hopper; he is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. For online condolences please visit


snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now