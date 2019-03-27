|
|
LOVE RONALD L. JR.
Age 49, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Son of Patricia (Terry) Painter and Ronald L. (Vivian) Love Sr.; boyfriend of Charlotte Poliquin (daughter Crystal Poliquin); former husband of Kathy Love; father of Rachael (Alex Baughman) Love and Ryan; grandfather of Mieko Pepper and Xander Baughman; brother of Michelle (Chip) Breskovic and Cari (Kenny) Hopper; he is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. For online condolences please visit
snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019