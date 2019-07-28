|
MILLER RONALD L.
Age 76, of Robinson Township, Passed away peacefully on Friday morning July 26, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Georgia Miller. Dear Father of April and Wendy Miller. Grandfather of Ethan Stack. Also survived by his niece Monica Miller. Per Ronald's wishes there will be no visitation. A burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is scheduled for a later date. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to THE ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Stowe and Kennedy Township (412 ) 331-0900. Please view the Family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019