Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD L. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD L. MILLER Obituary
MILLER RONALD L.

Age 76, of Robinson Township, Passed away peacefully on Friday morning July 26, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Georgia Miller. Dear Father of April and Wendy Miller. Grandfather of Ethan Stack. Also survived by his niece Monica Miller. Per Ronald's wishes there will be no visitation. A burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is scheduled for a later date. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to THE ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Stowe and Kennedy Township (412 ) 331-0900. Please view the Family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries