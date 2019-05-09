Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blair-Lowther Funeral Home
305 E. Independence St.
Perryopolis, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Blair-Lowther Funeral Home
305 E. Independence St.
Perryopolis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD POTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD L. POTTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD L. POTTER Obituary
POTTER RONALD L.

Age 81, of Avon Lake, OH formerly of Perryopolis and Moon Township, PA, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born January 29, 1938 to parents, Leland and Bertha (Zimmerman) Potter. Ronald was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from LTV Steel. He is survived by his beloved children, Pam (Greg) Hannon of Pittsburgh, PA, Heather (Keith) Williamson of Avon Lake, OH and Lee (Stacey) Potter of Monongahela, PA; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Potter; parents, Leland and Bertha (Zimmerman) Potter; and his brother, Dalton Potter. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 E. Independence St., Perryopolis, PA 15473. www.buschcares.com, 440-933-3202.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More