POTTER RONALD L.

Age 81, of Avon Lake, OH formerly of Perryopolis and Moon Township, PA, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born January 29, 1938 to parents, Leland and Bertha (Zimmerman) Potter. Ronald was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from LTV Steel. He is survived by his beloved children, Pam (Greg) Hannon of Pittsburgh, PA, Heather (Keith) Williamson of Avon Lake, OH and Lee (Stacey) Potter of Monongahela, PA; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Potter; parents, Leland and Bertha (Zimmerman) Potter; and his brother, Dalton Potter. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 E. Independence St., Perryopolis, PA 15473. www.buschcares.com, 440-933-3202.