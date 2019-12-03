|
|
HENRY RONALD LLOYD
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Ronald L., age 71, of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Sheraden. Dear son of Jean Henry Martonic and the late Donald Henry; beloved husband for 46 years of Sara "Sally" Lerner Henry; loving father of Donald "Jim" (Jessica) Henry; and grandfather of Julianna Belle Henry and Madeline Mae Henry; dear brother of D. Wayne (Mary) Henry. Ron grew up in and around the Crafton-Ingram-Sheraden area, and graduated from Langley High School in 1966. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was stationed at the Phu-Cat Airbase in 1969 and 1970. Upon returning home, he joined the US Army Reserves and was assigned to the 420th Engineering Company. Ron and his wife, Sally, were married in 1973. Ron worked on Neville Island for the U.S. Chemical Corporation, and retired in 2006. In 2007, Ron and Sally moved to Wilmington, NC, where they have lived ever since. Ron was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, was an avid history buff, and took great enjoyment in visiting places of historic significance, and in discussing history with his daughter-in-law. Ron also enjoyed traveling, landscaping, wine, and, above all, spending time with family. He took great care of his family, and put them first in all of his thoughts and efforts. Ron battled a heart condition with great persistence over a period of 28 years, and lived to spend plenty of time with his granddaughters, his greatest pride. Friends and family will be received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday from 12 Noon until 8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019