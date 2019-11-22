Home

RONALD M. GAWORSKI


1931 - 2019
GAWORSKI RONALD M.

Age 88, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born on April 4, 1931, he was the son of the late Stella and Clement Gaworski. Cherished brother to Adrian Armour. He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Misiak. Ronald is survived by several cousins. Ronald proudly served as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles and was a baseball enthusiast. Ronald will be dearly missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace, 310 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
