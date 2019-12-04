Home

More Obituaries for RONALD WALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD M. WALTER

RONALD M. WALTER Obituary
WALTER RONALD M.

Age 66, of Kennedy Twp., passed suddenly on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Jamie (Slebodnik) Walter; loving father of Brian Walter; stepfather of Deborah, Jennifer and Roger Paulish; also five grandchildren. Ron served as a volunteer fireman with the Kennedy Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept for over 35 years. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. FRIDAY in St. Malachy Church. mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
