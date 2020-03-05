MASUCCI RONALD "RONNIE"

Age 74, of Brookline, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Masucci for 47 years; loving father of Ronald (Chrissy) Masucci and Christina (Quentin) Parker; proud papa of Nate, James, Mia, Jenna Masucci and Gabriella Parker; brother of Richard (Catherine) Masucci, Sr., Beverly (Charles) Koerber, Marlene Bonnar, Tony Lawrence (Christina) Masucci, Sr., Dennis Michael, Denise, David (Christie) Masucci and the late Sandra, Louis, Mark, William "Billy" Masucci and Linda Grilli; son of the late Alphonso and Carmella "Mallie" (Musico); also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ronnie was a talented artist. He served in the US Army, First Calvary Division from 1965-1968, and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a retired member of the Boilermakers Local Union 154. Visitations on Friday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Saturday at 10 a.m., immediately followed by Military Honors by VFW Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com