Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
RONALD P. CAYE

RONALD P. CAYE Obituary
CAYE RONALD P.

On December 15, 2019, age 82, of Ross Twp. Beloved husband of 60 years to Carolyn Wirth Caye; father of Mark (Monica) Caye, Rhonda (Rich) Vorndran, Todd (Pam) Caye, Dennis (Amy) Caye; brother of Charles (Claire) Caye, William (Hanna) Caye and the late Thomas Caye; brother-in-law of JoAnn Caye; also survived by nine grandchildren and one future great-grandchild who is due in February.  Friends received Wednesday, December 18, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to North Hills Food Pantry at Highland Church or send quilts to Lutheran World Relief. 


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
