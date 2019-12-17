|
CAYE RONALD P.
On December 15, 2019, age 82, of Ross Twp. Beloved husband of 60 years to Carolyn Wirth Caye; father of Mark (Monica) Caye, Rhonda (Rich) Vorndran, Todd (Pam) Caye, Dennis (Amy) Caye; brother of Charles (Claire) Caye, William (Hanna) Caye and the late Thomas Caye; brother-in-law of JoAnn Caye; also survived by nine grandchildren and one future great-grandchild who is due in February. Friends received Wednesday, December 18, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to North Hills Food Pantry at Highland Church or send quilts to Lutheran World Relief.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019