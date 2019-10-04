Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
RONALD P. DRESHMAN Sr.


1924 - 2019
RONALD P. DRESHMAN Sr. Obituary
DRESHMAN, SR. RONALD P.

Age 94, of Munhall, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Clara (Meszar) Dreshman. He was the loving father of Ronald P. (companion Susan Chulick) Dreshman, Jr. of East Pittsburgh, Rhonda and Robert Dreshman of Munhall, and Roger (Noreen) Dreshman of West Mifflin; grandfather of Jaclyn (Chris) Boehm and Roger Dreshman, Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Roy H. and Eva L. (Blank) Dreshman; and his brothers, Henry, Charles "Chick" and Roy. Ronald was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in WWII. While serving abroad in the war, he was privileged to have met Bob Hope, John Wayne, and Jackie Cooper. Prior to his retirement, Ronald was part-owner and was a machinist at R.H. Dreshman and Sons Inc. He will be remembered as a fun and loving father and grandfather who enjoyed all the Pittsburgh sports teams, pro boxing and who was an avid hunter and fisherman. Friends will be received on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4300 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
