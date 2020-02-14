|
|
LIGUORI RONALD PATRICK
Age 60, of Stowe Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born June 22, 1959 in McKees Rocks, he was the son of Pat Liguori and the late Mercedes Liguori (Ford). Ron was one of the most loving people you could meet. He cared for everyone he met and had a way of touching the lives of his family, friends, and neighbors as much as they touched his life, if not more. In addition to spending time with friends and family, Ron enjoyed listening to music, singing, playing the guitar and keyboard, and watching his favorite television shows. He was a big country music and wrestling fan and enjoyed talking about the latest entertainment news. Ron was active in the church as an usher at St. Cyril's and then Saint John of God Church. We believe he is now joining his beloved mother in Heaven and watching over his family and friends. He is survived by his father, Pat; brother, Rich Liguori and wife, Elaine; niece, Amy Beeler (John); nephew, Shawn Liguori; great-niece, Alaina Beeler. Ron also cared very much for his extended family including all his many aunts, uncles, and cousins that were an important part of his life and his happiness. Friends and family are welcome for visitation on Sunday, 2-7 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh St. McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow St. Mary's Cemetery. Please view the online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020