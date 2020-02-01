Home

Ronald Paul Leech, age 68, of McKeesport, died suddenly, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in McKeesport on July 20, 1951 and is the son of Roseltha Sullivan Leech of McKeesport and the late Clyde Leech, Jr. He is a very proud graduate of Penn State University which he loved greatly. He previously resided in New Milford, Connecticut, and spent much time with his grandson picking him up from school and just having fun. He moved back to McKeesport to be with his mother. He retired from Allegheny County as a Certified Public Accountant. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Melissa Leech Zaldo of Bethany, Connecticut; grandson, Jackson Zaldo of Bethany, Connecticut; brother, Garry Leech; sister, Beverly Judge, both of McKeesport and nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor 412-678-6177), on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A blessing service will take place at 3:15 p.m. at McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Terrence P. O'Connor officiating. Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
