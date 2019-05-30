PIETRONE RONALD "PEPPY"

Ron, 81, passed away on May 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Rose and Biaggio Pietrone; beloved brother of the late William, Michael, Andrew, Raymond, Phyllis, Anna Marie and Angeline and the love of his life, Phyllis. He is survived by his family, Eddie Kutosky, Lucille, John (TJ), Heather, Skyler, Roman, Augie, Philomena, Eddie and Juilin Tortorea, Sara Lynn (say say) Jeffcoat and Michael Hahn. Peppy was such a beloved member of our family, we loved him and we will miss him very much. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church at 1:30 p.m. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.

