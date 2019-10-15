|
ANDRASKO, SR. RONALD R.
Age 75, of Irwin (Hempfield Twp.) died Monday, October 14, 2019, in the Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born April 19, 1944, in Pittsburgh son of the late John Michael and Margaret (Krall) Andrasko. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a machinist for the Elliott Company, of Jeannette. He was a member of the St. Edward Church, of Herminie. Ron enjoyed classic car shows in the area where he liked to display his 2010 red convertible Mustang. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Andrasko. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Florence (Mizenko) Andrasko; a son, Ronald Andrasko and his wife, Melissa, of Jeannette; twin granddaughters, Emma and Abby Andrasko; and his beloved dog, Tootsie. There will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Friday 2:00 p.m. at the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019