James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
RONALD R. "TUGBOAT" BODNAR Sr.

RONALD R. "TUGBOAT" BODNAR Sr. Obituary
BODNAR, SR. RONALD R. "TUGBOAT"

Aged 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.  Ron was born in McKeesport, PA on July 7, 1952 to the late Robert and Frances Bodnar. He was affectionately known by friends and family as "Tugboat", a nickname he earned from his 35 year career as a tugboat captain at US Steel. His favorite place to spend time was his "retirement home", a camper and community near Pymatuming Lake, where he loved boating, fishing and spending his days with friends and family.  Ron had a larger than life personality and he lit up the room with his raucous laughter. He was a devoted husband, father, "Pap", and friend.  He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Deborah (Seng) Bodnar; son, Ron, Jr. (Kristy) Bodnar; son, Brad (Noel) Bodnar; three adoring grandchildren, Carson, Mason and Olivia who lovingly knew him as "Pap"; and sister, Debra (James) Reynolds. Friends received Saturday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, (412) 823-4054. Blessing Service 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may make memorial contributions to the Vasculitis Foundation at: Vasculitis Foundation, PO Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188 or online at :https://www.vasculitisfoundation.org/donate-to-the-vf/. 


www.kutchfuneralhome.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
