Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Allison Park Church
2326 Duncan Ave.
Allison Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HAGMAIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD R. HAGMAIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD R. HAGMAIER Obituary
HAGMAIER RONALD R.

On August 16, 2019, age 72, of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of Rose Hagmaier; loving father of David (Becky) and Brian (Amber) Hagmaier; grandfather of Brooke, Josh, and Jackson Hagmaier; survived by his sister, Catherine Lininger and his brother, Robert Hagmaier. A service will be held at Allison Park Church, 2326 Duncan Ave., Allison Park, PA 15101 on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cal presiding. Arrangements by WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now