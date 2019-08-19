|
|
HAGMAIER RONALD R.
On August 16, 2019, age 72, of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of Rose Hagmaier; loving father of David (Becky) and Brian (Amber) Hagmaier; grandfather of Brooke, Josh, and Jackson Hagmaier; survived by his sister, Catherine Lininger and his brother, Robert Hagmaier. A service will be held at Allison Park Church, 2326 Duncan Ave., Allison Park, PA 15101 on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cal presiding. Arrangements by WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019