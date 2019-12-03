Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Cathedral
RONALD R. HENNING Obituary
HENNING RONALD R.

Age 87, peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 63 years to Julia (Butch) Henning; loving father of Ronda, Julia, Gloria and Ronald, Jr. (Lisa);  proud pap of Ronald, Corey and Amanda. Ronald honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War while stationed in Germany.  He was an avid bowler and loved going to the Jersey shore throughout the year.  Pap will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-7 p.m..  Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Cathedral at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
