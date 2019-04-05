Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD SZALLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD R. SZALLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD R. SZALLA Obituary
SZALLA RONALD R.

Age 70, of Pittsburgh, passed away on April 3, 2019. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy (Rettinger) Szalla; loving children, Jason (Erica Miranda) Szalla and Christopher (Daniella) Szalla; Crabby Pappy of Izzy, Ruby, Spencer, and Anastasia; brother of Chet Szalla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley W. and Agnes M. Szala; and brothers, Richard and Edward Szalla. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, 12-3 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now