Age 70, of Pittsburgh, passed away on April 3, 2019. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 49 1/2 years, Nancy (Rettinger) Szalla; loving children, Jason (Erica Miranda) Szalla and Christopher (Daniella) Szalla; Crabby Pappy of Izzy, Ruby, Spencer, and Anastasia; brother of Chet Szalla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley W. and Agnes M. Szala; and brothers, Richard and Edward Szalla. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, 12-3 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019