Of South Park, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dolly" Vogt; loving brother of John Paul Vogt (Phyllis), Albert Vogt (Bernice), the late Joseph and Marian Burkhart, and Edward and Patricia Vogt. Ron was a Sp 4 with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the choir at St. Joan of Arc Church. Visitation Sunday and Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019