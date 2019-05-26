SCHMIDT RONALD RAY

Age 91, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Jefferson Hills, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. He is survived by his children, Mary Ellen (Bruce) Lammel, Gregory, Karen (Peter) Agud, and James (Deniece); his grandchildren, Olivia, Zachary, Michael, Caitlin, Jake, Emily, Sophia, and Jared; his sister, Marjorie (Frank) Paton; his dear nieces and nephews; his friends, Dick and Barbara; and his puppy, Lacy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joan; and his brother, Richard. Ron loved his family and friends, fishing, football, baseball, and crossword puzzles. Ron retired having worked as an engineer for U.S. Steel and Aristech. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and was on his way to Japan when World War II ended. His loving nature and sense of humor will be dearly missed. He will live on in our hearts. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, 15236. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 30, at 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue at humaneanimalrescue.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.