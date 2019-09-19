|
|
MAHLA RONALD S.
Age 92, of Upper St. Clair, with family by his side, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the later Mary Elizabeth (Horgan) Mahla, his childhood neighbor and sweetheart; devoted father of Karen Hillgrove, Richard (Monica) Mahla, Susan (Stephen) Cosgrove, Elizabeth (Daniel) Winters, Charles (Lisa) Mahla, John and the late Diane Mahla; loving grandfather of Diane, Allyson, Meredith, Katherine, Robert, Phillip, Michael, Elizabeth, Maureen, Matthew, Colleen, Daniel, Anne, Emily, Abigail, Olivia and the late Kerriann; great-grandfather of Conner, Gavin, Jack, Nolan, Ella, Jameson, Madison and Lane; also survived by three nieces and one nephew. Ron was a proud WWII Navy Veteran who served in Okinawa, Japan. After his service and for the next 57 years he owned and operated Mahla Office Furniture on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh. Ron grew up in a home full of music. His mother was a pianist and his father a violinist. Ron was able to pass his love of music down to his children and grandchildren. He particularly loved Jazz and the Big Band Era. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Capistran Church, Saturday morning at 10:00 o'clock. If desired, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or a . www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019