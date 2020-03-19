|
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Ronald Siner, age 46, of Avalon, passed after a long, complicated illness. He is survived by his mother and father, Holly and Kim Anderson of Avalon; sisters, Cheri (Ed Hippo) Berry of Newton, PA and Jamie (James) Hadaway; brothers, William (Bernadette) Siner of Lakeland, FL and Kim Anderson of Pittsburgh, PA; also by eight nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank good friends, Evan and Terry Regis for constant support and friendship; spiritual advisor, Barry Mariana of Christ Church at Grove Farm; Manor Care staff and nurses. Ron met every challenge with complete courage and an open heart. He is loved and will be missed. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue. (www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com)
