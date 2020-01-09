|
|
TAYLOR RONALD
Age 77, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. Ron was born June 11, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Thomas and Elvira Taylor. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waynesboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Ron is survived by his beloved wife, The Reverend Karen R. Taylor; daughter, Melissa Taylor and her husband, Joe Vidnic; granddaughter, Katie Vidnic, who was the light of his life; son, Matthew Taylor and Matt's daughter, Faith; stepdaughter, Brandy Muslovski; brothers, Bill Wehner and Joe Herwatic and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Michael and All Angels Lutheran Church n Pittsburgh, PA conducted by The Rev. John Cawkins. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Hospice of the Shenandoah C/O Augusta Health Foundation, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020