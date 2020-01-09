Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR RONALD

Age 77, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. Ron was born June 11, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Thomas and Elvira Taylor. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waynesboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Ron is survived by his beloved wife, The Reverend Karen R. Taylor; daughter, Melissa Taylor and her husband, Joe Vidnic; granddaughter, Katie Vidnic, who was the light of his life; son, Matthew Taylor and Matt's daughter, Faith; stepdaughter, Brandy Muslovski; brothers, Bill Wehner and Joe Herwatic and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Michael and All Angels Lutheran Church n Pittsburgh, PA conducted by The Rev. John Cawkins. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Hospice of the Shenandoah  C/O Augusta Health Foundation, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -