RITTENBERGER RONALD V.
Age 82, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Paramount Senior Living South Hills in Pittsburgh. Born in Connellsville, PA, he was the son of John and Ann (Kostelnik) Rittenberger, and he was a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh. In his early years, Mr. Rittenberger attended Catholic school at Immaculate Conception, and went on to apprentice at Westinghouse. Ronald attended college at Carnegie Mellon University, and was hired into the nuclear division program at Westinghouse. He served in the National Guard on the weekend and worked part-time at Sears to provide for his family of eight. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and their six children, Chris Venneri, Lizabeth Walters, Debbie Urban, Ronnie Rittenberger, Renee Braun and Heather Knapp, his brother, George Rittenberger; and nephew, Jon Rittenberger; and grandchildren, Ashley Walters, Trevor Braun, Jessica and Tyler Urban, and Hannah and Madison Jackson. Mr. Rittenberger had a passion for the outdoors, and he loved fishing, hunting, and golf. Ronald volunteered his time on the Great Allegheny Passage and he offered his engineering skills to develop different sections of the trail in the Pittsburgh area. He additionally built a bridge on the Rails to Trails campaign in Boston. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Paramount Hospice, 3025 Washington Road, Suite 201, McMurray, PA 15317.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020