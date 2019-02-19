GERMANOSKI RONALD W.

Of Murrysville, age 73, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy (Massung) Germanoski for 52 years. Loving father of Brian (Jennifer) Germanoski of Meadville. Dear grandfather of Krysta, Kayla and Sydney Germanoski. Brother of Terry (Pat) Germanoski, Karen (Jamie) Knaresborough, Barry (Carol) Germanoski, Janice (John) Thoma, Denise (Frank) Greca and Dru (Leann) Germanoski. Brother-in-law of Maureen (late Dave) Davis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Braddock High School and was hired after graduation by USSteel's Edgar Thomson plant. While with USSteel, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. After his stint in the Army, he returned to work for USSteel and enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh where he attended evening classes and, in 1972, earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business. His continued employment with USSteel took him to the Clairton Works and finally downtown Pittsburgh headquarters. He retired from the Realty Development Division of USSteel with over 39 years of company service. Ron was a football coach for Franklin Regional youth football before and during Brian's playing days. He also became a long-distance runner in the early 1980's and completed four marathons: one each at Presque Isle and New York City and two Johnstown Marathons. Ron enjoyed golf and, also, fishing the streams of Pennsylvania. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Ron will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .